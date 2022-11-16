Share with friends

ATLANTA – With ‘Drinksgiving’ on the way, Wisevoter has ranked America’s favorite types of wine by state.

Release:

Tis’ the season for wine and what better day than drinksgiving this 23rd of november to celebrate it? Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform delved into America’s favorite types of wine by state. Wine consumption has been on the rise since Covid-19 hit with an increase of 10% from 2020 – 2021.

Wisevoter, a bipartisan educational platform delved into America’s favorite types of wine by state.

White wines are the clear winner by coming out on top in 25 states while red wine is not far behind in 21 states and 4 states chose Rose as their favorite. Sauvignon Blanc rules the heart of Americans topping in 16 states that chose white wine as their favorite! Florida chose Sauvignon Blanc as their favorite wine.

* DRINKSGIVING INDEX *

(most popular wine in Florida ranked in order of popularity in 2022)

Sauvignon Blanc Cabernet Sauvignon Pinot Noir Chardonnay Rosé

For the complete list of state rankings — or additional details about Wine trends in your state or city please visit: https://wisevoter.com/report/favorite-wine-by-state/