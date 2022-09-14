//Kellogg’s unveils new “Insta-Bowls” cereal

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Kellogg’s unveils a new single-serve cereal called “Insta-Bowls” that only requires water to be added.

Kellogg’s has blown up the internet with the announcement of a new single-serve cereal called “Insta-Bowls”. The ceral containers will have powdered milk that only requires water to be added. Varieties of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran Crunch will be available in the single-serve size. Test runs are taking place at select Walmarts and nationwide at Walmart.com soon.