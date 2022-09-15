//Georgia’s most popular autumn crop isn’t pecans

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The research conducted by gardening experts found the most popular fall crops in each state according to Google Trends.

New research conducted by gardening experts found The Most Popular Fall Crops in each State by analyzing Google Trends data. AllAboutGardening.com found the fall crop that was the highest searched for on ‘how to grow’ in each state. The analysis revealed that Georgia’s most popular crop to grow in autumn is broccoli, with garlic being the most popular crop to grow during the fall in America, and finally, onions are the third most popular crop.