//Butterball gives Thanksgiving predictions

ATLANTA – The Butterball Company has released Thanksgiving predictions to get ready for the fall season as the Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer.

A highlight of Butterball’s predictions include:

• The company predicts that 90% of Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving – an increase over 2021.

• 85% will feature turkey on the table

• Just 8% of hosts concerned with inflation say they plan to shrink their guest list to control costs.

A complete list of predictions can be found here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9081251-butterball-shares-2022-thanksgiving-outlook-report-holiday-celebrations/