//New study finds weekend workouts as beneficial as daily exercise

Share with friends

A new Journal of the American Medical Association study finds that working out on the weekends can be as beneficial as working out daily.

A new study from the Journal of the American Medical Association has found that working out on the weekends can be just as beneficial to health as much as working out every day can. For an active lifestyle experts say moderate exercise for at least 150 minutes or an intense exercise for 75 minutes every week is recommended for adults 18-64 years of age. A strenuous jog for an hour and 15 minutes once a week or a 30 minute brisk walk for five days a week are ways to maintain goals for an active lifestyle.

For more on the study a link is available below.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/2794038