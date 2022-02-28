//Tooth Fairy paying over $5 per tooth

Share with friends

For the first time ever, the Tooth Fairy is now paying more than $5 per tooth according to an annual poll.

An annual poll found that the average this year that the Tooth Fairy is paying out per tooth has increased from $4.70 in 2021 to $5.36, jumping a whopping 14% in 12 months.

The poll reveals that kids in different areas of the U.S. are making more than double the inflation rate. The Northeast are getting $7.36 per tooth, where as kids in the South are getting $5.77. Kids in the Midwest come in at $4.27 per tooth and the lowest paid at $4.08 are kids out West.