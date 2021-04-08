//Car thief caught by…OnStar?

Share with friends











It pays to do a little research before stealing a car. Shonteria Story will have some time to ponder this after her attempt to literally “drive it like she stole it” was ended, in part, by the vehicle’s OnStar feature.

Story, 34 years old, visited a dealer ship on Monday evening in Winter Haven, Florida and asked to test drive a 2021 Chevy Equinox. Under the dealership’s test drive policy, she was allowed to leave the lot without an accompanying sales representative. Two hours passed and it became apparent she was not returning willingly.

Police were called, and, using the location feature in the car’s OnStar system, they quickly found and arrested her. Story has been charge with grand theft.