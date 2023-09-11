//Clearwave safeguards Valdosta internet service during hurricane

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Clearwave Fiber safeguards internet service in Valdosta by having internet back online after power was restored.

Release:

When Hurricane Idalia stormed into Valdosta last week, local Internet provider Clearwave Fiber was prepared.

“We know the importance of connectivity, especially when severe weather hits. We monitored the weather, days in advance of the hurricane making landfall, and had a comprehensive emergency plan in place,” said Ashley Phillips, Regional President for Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet to Valdosta and other parts of Georgia, Florida, Kansas and Illinois. The company operates a redundant Fiber-optic network with backup routes and alternate power sources to help minimize the effects of severe storms and other inclement weather.

Fiber Internet is designed to withstand the most challenging weather conditions. One key advantage is the burial of Fiber lines beneath the ground, protecting them from external weather threats. Fiber is shielded underground, unlike satellite, DSL, or wireless 5G, where exposed lines are susceptible to wind and rain.

“Staying connected is crucial, especially during emergencies. We’ve invested heavily in our construction techniques to minimize potential service disruptions, so our network remains as reliable as possible throughout the situation,” said Ross Benner, Vice President of Technology and Operations for Clearwave Fiber.

From keeping extra fuel for vehicles and additional inventory of critical equipment, Clearwave Fiber executed a plan during Hurricane Idalia that had been laid out well in advance. Technical teams worked ahead of the storm to fortify infrastructure, secure equipment, reinforce network facilities and implement many other preventive measures. The company’s Network Operations Center was fully staffed, 24/7, closely monitoring network performance before, during and after the storm so any issues could be addressed promptly.

Associates of the broadband company are considered essential personnel and were staged as close to the impact zone as possible in case of any damage to the network. “We had our team on standby to mobilize quickly in case any repairs were needed on our network,” said Benner.

Benner said Clearwave Fiber’s network endured through the storm, as expected. The main problem the company had to deal with was loss of commercial power throughout Valdosta. “We worked alongside the local authorities and emergency services to make sure our efforts were in line with the overall power restoration process,” Benner said.

Benner was appreciative of Georgia Power and the utilities personnel from surrounding areas who came to help, saying they did a remarkable job getting everything turned back on. “Once it was safe for us to go in, we got creative, driving gas out to keep our generators running and replacing our backup battery systems where possible,” said Benner.

John Robertson, Regional Vice President for Clearwave Fiber, said that the company takes pride in being a part of the fabric of the community of Valdosta. “We’ve been invested in Valdosta long before this storm, we’re here to support the community as it recovers, and we’ll be here long after. I appreciate the hard work of our team, and the patience from our customers in Valdosta,” said Robertson. “Hopefully, they saw our vehicles and technicians moving around the community as we worked to get them reconnected. We’re vigilant in protecting our network and our goal is to keep all our customers connected, no matter the weather conditions.”

About Clearwave Fiber

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 400 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

CONTACT: pr@clearwaveFiber.com