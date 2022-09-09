//IDP Properties helping economic growth in Downtown Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – IDP Properties’ The Collective in Downtown Valdosta has spurred economic growth by housing 90 jobs.



IDP Properties, a Valdosta, Ga based Real Estate Development Firm, has spurred economic growth in downtown Valdosta by housing 90 jobs at one of their renovated developments, The Collective. The process began in 2018 when IDP acquired the former Bank of America Building in downtown Valdosta. In

January 2022, IDP Properties announced the opening of their commercial office space, The Collective,

located at 106 South Patterson Street in downtown Valdosta. The primary objectives in renovating the

iconic building were to make it economically vibrant, to generate jobs, and to provide revenue and

economic growth in our downtown sector. IDP Properties is excited to report that they have

accomplished these objectives.

Since the completed renovations and opening of 106 Collective in January 2022, a total of 90 people and

8 businesses have relocated to The Collective. These businesses include CDK / ELead, which recently

closed their office in north Lowndes County but relocated approximately 50 staff members to The

Collective. Additionally, 90 Works, a nonprofit organization, has moved their operations and their 17+

staff members. Other businesses include Ascend Marketing & Design, Music Central, USDA Risk

Management, Attorney Jane Peeples, and BW Measurements, which have a total of 20 staff members

working there daily.

IDP’s footprint in downtown also includes the historic Converse Building located at 123 S Patterson Street.

After acquiring and restoring the building, IDP Properties made this location their corporate headquarters

and 21 members of their corporate staff work their daily. The Converse Building also has leased office

space on the second floor named, 123 Collective. This location is home to two businesses, Gideon

Construction and Lawrence Event Planning. Whimsy Salon and Kreamkles occupy the first-floor retail

section of the building and bring numerous visitors downtown daily.

Rhett Holmes, the Owner / Principal of IDP Properties stated, “We are proud of the investment we have made in Valdosta, and we are excited to see so many people working in downtown every day. Valdosta

is our home, and we want to see it grow and prosper. The Collective has provided a way to keep our

downtown vibrant, and to retain jobs in our community.” Anne Shenton, CEO of Ascend Strategy &

Design and a tenant of The Collective said, “We’ve enjoyed being a member of The Collective since the

spring of 2021. We appreciate how easy IDP has made it for businesses such as ours to be a part of

downtown Valdosta. We’re proud of our commitment to be here and excited to continue to grow and

contribute to this vibrant area.”

IDP Properties is a full-service real estate development firm with a mission to build places that are assets to the community and enrich people’s lives. Over the past 10+ years, IDP Properties has developed, owned, and operated more than 33 projects with over 2,400 residential units including retail, office, and

hospitality. We believe high-quality, site-specific development has the power to inspire and strengthen

communities. We also understand the importance of economic development and the opportunities our

developments create within a given community. Each IDP development represents a long-term

investment in a community and in the well-being of the people that live, work, and play there.