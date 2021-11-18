//GEDA recognizes Bacon County at Deal Of The Year Awards

Share with friends











The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Bacon County Development Authority for “outstanding achievement in the location of business in Georgia” at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bacon County was recognized because of the La Regina Atlantica project, which announced on October 9, 2020. Chris Womack, Chairman, President & CEO of Georgia Power, presented the award to Kevin Ellis, Executive Director of the Authority, with Bacon County Commission Chairman Richard Foskey and Larry Taylor, Mayor of Alma; Emidio Rinaldi, Felice Romano and Vincenza Ianniello with La Regina; and Kirk Jensen with Sovos Brands; in attendance. Over 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony in-person at the Georgia Tech Hotel at Tech Square in Midtown Atlanta.

After having lost two large employers, Bacon County worked hard to recruit La Regina Atlantica to Alma, Georgia. Headquartered in San Marzano, at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, Italy, La Regina di San Marzano is a canned-peeled tomato and sauce manufacturing facility that has been operating for 40 years following three elements: passion, tradition, and family. The Georgia project is creating 250 jobs and investing more than $20 million, which includes the purchase of an existing 226,000 square-foot building in Alma, Georgia. The facility is the first U.S. processing location for the company, and it will bring opportunities in advanced manufacturing, management, logistics, procurement and quality assurance to Southeast Georgia. La Regina Atlantica’s freshly grown tomatoes will be imported from Italy through the Port of Savannah and 2 GEDA Recognizes Bacon County-Deal at Awards Ceremony will source carrots, peppers, basil, onions and meats from farmers locally. This small community competed with Austin, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina to win this project. The new wages represent a 72% increase over the average existing industry wages in the community, which will bring a significant boost to the local economy.

About the Award

This is now the fifteenth year that GEDA has recognized the major projects from the previous year. In what has become a major portion of the Annual Awards Ceremony – GEDA recognizes recipients in three categories:

SMALL – a county with population under 25,000,

MID-SIZE – a county with population 25,00 – 100,000,

LARGE – a county with population over 100,000,

The Deal of the Year Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the location or expansion of businesses in the state of Georgia that meet community economic development goals and involve significant community program support, such as financial or permitting assistance, workforce development, state financial support, etc.

About GEDA

The Georgia Economic Developers Association is a nonprofit association of professionals, volunteers and supporters. The association provides networking and professional development opportunities for its members and supports public policies that promote quality job creation and sustainable economic development throughout the state. For more information, visit GEDA.org.