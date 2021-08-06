//Gov. Kemp announces Intuitive expansion, adds 1,200 jobs

Share with friends











Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced plans by Intuitive, a pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery and a global leader in minimally invasive care, to invest more than $500 million in its current campus in Gwinnett County, creating approximately 1,200 jobs in Peachtree Corners.

The expansion will add to the approximately 180 professionals already based at Intuitive’s offices in Peachtree Corners. Present in Georgia for a decade, the company plans to grow its campus to include more than 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and engineering operations, state-of-the-art training facilities for surgeons and hospital care teams, and administrative offices.

“We were thrilled to learn Intuitive has chosen to expand their presence in Gwinnett County,” said Governor Kemp. “With our advanced medical environment, dynamic workforce, pro-business policies, and thriving economy, Intuitive made the right decision in choosing Georgia. The Peach State continues to attract world-renowned companies like Intuitive, and this huge investment coming to the new Peachtree Corners campus will benefit hundreds of hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta.”

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Intuitive is the manufacturer of the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical systems and Ion bronchoscopy system. Surgeons worldwide have completed more than 8.5 million surgical procedures using Intuitive’s da Vinci systems. Growing demand for robotic-assisted technologies around the world fueled this expansion.

“Intuitive needs a highly educated, committed, and diverse workforce; quality infrastructure; and the right geography to meet the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical technologies,” said Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive. “We’ve found that here, and we’re excited to continue to grow in the state. We are committed to hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce as we expand our presence in Georgia.”

Intuitive is expected to open its new campus in phases, with completion by 2024. Intuitive plans to hire for a variety of roles in manufacturing, production, distribution, engineering, sales, training, and customer service. Individuals interested in future careers with Intuitive are encouraged to check careers.intuitive.com/us/en as opportunities with the company become available.

“We are thrilled Intuitive chose Gwinnett County for this extensive expansion,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “This project will bring a significant number of jobs to our community and will provide excellent career opportunities for our talented and diverse workforce.”

“We are thrilled that Intuitive recognized the benefits of being located in Peachtree Corners, and we are grateful to have their growing campus in our city,” said Mayor of Peachtree Corners Mike Mason. “Peachtree Corners is a major regional technology hub with great homes, great schools, and great community amenities, so we are confident that Intuitive will be very pleased with their decision to expand their presence here.”

“Metro Atlanta is an ideal region for life science businesses like Intuitive. The company joins our flourishing ecosystem bolstered by institutions like Emory School of Medicine, Morehouse School of Medicine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mercer University School of Pharmacy, and industry-specific programs at Gwinnett Technical College,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “Intuitive’s presence will also help to strengthen our already robust cluster of biopharmaceutical, health information technology, and medical device companies.”

Director of Corporate Solutions and Cybersecurity Kristi Brigman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett, the City of Peachtree Corners, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, and Georgia Power.

“The last year truly has highlighted the need to aggressively expand our life sciences and health care device ecosystem and partner with cutting-edge companies like Intuitive as they continue to innovate and grow,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “This announcement is exciting, and we are grateful to Intuitive for their commitment to creating hundreds of quality jobs in this vital strategic industry right here in Georgia.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Life Sciences division supports and strengthens the life sciences industry. Georgia provides global access, innovative talent, and resources for research and development, and is home to more than 2,000 life sciences companies and organizations. The state’s diverse life sciences industry employs more than 68,000 people across biotech, biopharma, medical devices, research, animal sciences, cybersecurity, and more.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, Intuitive expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints. Intuitive brings more than two decades of leadership in robotic-assisted surgical technology and solutions to its offerings, and develops, manufactures and markets the da Vinci® surgical system and the Ion™ endoluminal system.

Press Contacts

Marie Gordon – Director of Communications

Georgia Department of Economic Development

MGordon@Georgia.org

Mallory Blount – Press Secretary

Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp

mallory.blount@georgia.gov

Emily Flower – Deputy Press Secretary

Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp

emily.flower@georgia.gov