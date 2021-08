Share with friends











Amazon has announced an expansion in Florida that includes a new 630,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Tallahassee. Due in late 2022, the facility will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs. For more information click on the link below:

https://press.aboutamazon.com/news-releases/news-release-details/amazon-announces-new-robotics-fulfillment-center-plus-five-new