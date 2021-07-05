//Plastics manufacturer expanding in Georgia

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that InFlex, a subsidiary of Georgia-based plastics manufacturing leader Amcor, Inc., will invest nearly $8 million in expanding its operations to Bacon County. The new advanced manufacturing facility will create 100 jobs in Alma, Georgia.

“These 100 jobs in Alma will provide a huge boost to families and businesses in the region, and I applaud Amcor for continuing to invest in its home state,” said Governor Kemp. “Creating jobs and opportunities – especially in rural communities – has been a priority of my administration since day one, and investments like Amcor’s are proof that our coordinated efforts are delivering for hardworking Georgians.”

Amcor, Inc. is headquartered in Thomson, Georgia, where the company employs more than 150 people in the region. The company’s expansion of its InFlex division to Alma will help Amcor continue to deliver technology and products such as high-strength, lightweight polymer products used in the automotive, packaging, and construction industries.

“We are very pleased with the support we have received from our home state of Georgia throughout the selection of our newest manufacturing location,” said Amcor’s President Matt Powell. “We see tremendous opportunities in Alma, Georgia, for Amcor-InFlex to continue delivering breakthrough innovations to our customers for years to come.”

The company will renovate an existing 85,500-square-foot building, located at 1107 West 12th Street in Alma. Renovations to the facility are expected to be complete by the end of 2021. New positions at the facility will include careers in sales, operations, engineering, and maintenance. Hiring for key positions will begin immediately. Individuals interested in opportunities with the company are encouraged to reach out to HR@amcorplastics.com for additional information.

“We are pleased to welcome Amcor’s InFlex operations into the Alma and Bacon County communities,” said Kevin Ellis, Executive Director of the Bacon County Development Authority. “Amcor’s investment in Alma will create new career opportunities for individuals interested in technology and the creation of premium, industry-leading products.”

Project Manager Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Bacon County Development Authority. GDEcD’s Center of Innovation for Manufacturing team has also provided support for the company as it continues to expand in Georgia.

“It is particularly gratifying to see a Georgia-based company like Amcor continue to expand in the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I also commend our partners at the Bacon County Development Authority for their hard work in finding the ideal tenant for this facility.”

About Amcor, Inc.

Amcor started in 1992 as a plastic film and bags manufacturer. Over the past 29 years, Amcor has grown into a diversified manufacturer and supplier to the global plastics industry. Amcor has five product divisions and is positioned for the next level of growth both domestically and internationally. The company was funded on a simple yet powerful philosophy: “To solve customers’ problems and challenges.”