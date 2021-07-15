//Coca-Cola grants $100K to Georgia technical colleges

Share with friends











Release:

TCSG Foundation Receives $100,000 Grant from The Coca-Cola Foundation

Gift to Support Gap Funding for Technical College Students

ATLANTA, GA—The Coca-Cola Foundation granted the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation (TCSGF) $100,000 to support student retention throughout Georgia’s 22 technical colleges. This generous grant will provide needs-based financial assistance through TCSGF’s Last Mile Fund to students who may have otherwise discontinued their education due to financial constraints. The Coca-Cola Foundation Grant helps ensure more students remain in college to complete their program and earn a postsecondary credential.

“The Coca-Cola Foundation continues to be a wonderful supporter of our students, our mission, and of our colleges,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “This grant means more students can fulfill their dreams of completing their education, earning a postsecondary credential, and joining Georgia’s dynamic workforce. The Coca-Cola Foundation’s support will change the lives of our fellow Georgians and for this, we are extremely grateful.”

The Last Mile Fund was established in 2016 to address the need for gap funding for technical education students served within TCSG. Prior to the fund, thousands of students were discontinuing their education because of their inability to pay tuition or fees owed to their respective college. The average amount a student owed was only $250. Once a student is released from their program of study, they are unenrolled from the college and forced to postpone (and sometimes quit) the pursuit of their degree, diploma, or certificate. This leaves more Georgians without higher education and potential gainful employment opportunities.

The Last Mile Fund directly affects the ability of TCSG’s 22 colleges to retain and graduate more students each year, thereby providing a stronger skilled workforce for the state. Since its inception in 2016, more than $575,000 in Last Mile Funds have been awarded to TCSG students.

To learn more about the TCSG Foundation, visit www.TCSGfoundation.org