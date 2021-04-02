//GCP Applied sets up new HQ in Metro Atlanta

Share with friends











GCP Applied Technologies Selects Metro Atlanta as Global Headquarters, Creates 80 Jobs

ATLANTA – March 31, 2021 – The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) recently announced that GCP Applied Technologies Inc., an international provider of construction products and technologies, will open their global headquarters in metro Atlanta, delivering 80 jobs to the region. GCP Applied Technologies currently operates multiple manufacturing facilities in Georgia.

“It’s exciting when companies with a presence in the state choose to expand here, but when they also choose to move their headquarters to Georgia, it’s further evidence that our relationships have made a difference in maintaining Georgia’s reputation as the top state for business,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “In metro Atlanta, GCP Applied Technologies will find a welcoming business community, strong workforce, a high quality of life, and the resources they need for their headquarters to thrive.”

With operations in more than 30 countries around the globe, GCP Applied Technologies is an international provider of construction products and technologies. This includes additives for cement and concrete, in-transit concrete management systems, high-performance waterproofing products, and other specialty systems.

“We are excited to open GCP’s new global headquarters in the Atlanta area – the main business center in the Southeast U.S. region where Fortune 500 companies and innovative local startups are choosing to locate,” said Simon Bates, president and CEO of GCP Applied Technologies. “We are confident that the Atlanta metro area will be the best possible home for our headquarters. The city has a diverse professional talent pool and strong market characteristics, and its affordability makes it attractive to both employees and employers.”

GCP Applied Technologies will create 80 jobs in the metro Atlanta region over the next two years. The majority of new job opportunities will be focused on accounting, finance, legal, and information technology. Individuals interested in career opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit gcpat.com for additional information.

“We welcome GCP Applied Technologies to their new home as they continue to grow their multinational operations,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “From a growing and diverse labor pool, connectivity through our airport, a low cost of living and doing business, and an excellent quality of life, metro Atlanta is the right location with the advantages that businesses need for future success. Congratulations to the GCP team and all the partners who supported this decision.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Barton Lowrey represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, University System of Georgia, and Georgia Power.

“With a strong manufacturing presence in the state, GCP Applied Technologies has long been a member of our family of Georgia businesses,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray. “It’s a pleasure to welcome GCP Applied Technologies to their new home in metro Atlanta.”

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm, the lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, locating new markets for Georgia products, attracting tourists to Georgia, and promoting the state as a destination for arts and location for film, music, and digital entertainment projects, as well as planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development. Visit www.georgia.org for more information.