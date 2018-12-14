Share with friends













Lydia Stephen, 85, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Stephen was born in Port Blandford, Newfoundland, Canada, to the late John & Ethel Burton Moss. It was there in Canada where she met the love of her life, David R. Stephen, when he was stationed at Ft. Pepperell, in Newfoundland with the U.S. Air Force. They were married for 62 years prior to his death on December 2, 2016. Lydia followed her husband throughout his 20-year Air Force Career, being stationed in Louisiana, Newfoundland, and California. Upon his retirement from the Air Force in 1970, the Stephens settled in Richmond, Indiana. They moved to Valdosta in 2003. She was a member of New Covenant Church. Lydia loved life, and she loved to laugh. She was treasured by her family- her sons, daughter in law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lydia was diagnosed with cancer in July of 2018. She called it her journey “HOME” and she faced this challenge with the Grace of God and personal grace and strength. Jesus was her best friend and she looked forward to going to be with Him. She will be greatly missed by her family, but they are grateful she is with the Lord.

She is survived by sons and daughter in law, David Gary Stephen of Ackworth, GA, Randy and Debbie Stephen of Nashville, GA, Barry Stephen of Boca Raton, FL; a sister in law, Iva Jean Keal of Richmond, IN; a brother in law and sister in law, Jim and Jean Stephen of Versailles, IN; twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband David R. Stephen. The family is deeply grateful for the assistance given by Intrepid Home Health and Hospice of South Georgia, also the management team and staff of Spring Chase Apartments, her neighbors there, as well as

Dr Dorothy Owusu, Dr. Stephen Zeigler, Dr. Larry Smith, and Dr. Samuel Ofori, and their staffs.

A private family service for Mrs. Stephen will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Pastor Randy Stephen will officiate. Burial will follow at a later time at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.