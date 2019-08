Share with friends











Google says the next Pixel will recognize “touchless gestures,” meaning you’ll be able to pinch and swipe in the air to move things on the screen, according to a recent report from Wired.

Just as the iPhone taught millions of people to interact with their world through taps and swipes, the Pixel might train us in a new kind of interaction that changes how we expect to operate all of our devices in the future. Soon, walking down the street turning imaginary dials in midair won’t seem crazy at all