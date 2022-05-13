//Turf company supporting GA track and field championships

Share with friends

WHITESBURG – Sports Turf Company is a sponsor of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 2022 State Track and Field Championships.

Sports Turf Company, a top sports facility construction and specialty surfacing company, is a proud sponsor of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) 2022 State Track and Field Championships. Sports Track Company, a division of Sports Turf, will be on site from Thursday, May 12 to May 14 at Carrollton High School to cheer on track and field athletes from across the state.

“We are excited to continue our support of high school track coaches and athletes from during the GHSA Track and Field State Championship,” Sports Turf CompanyTodd Wiggins President said. “We are invested in this sponsorship to give back to coaches who give so much to their athletes day in and day out. It’s a bonus that we get to attend and interact with some of the top student-athletes and coaches in the state at Grisham Stadium.”

GHSA Track and Field Championship locations include:

Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany (A Public and 4AAAA)

McEachern HS, Powder Springs (A Private and 7AAAAAAA)

Grisham Stadium, Carrollton (3AAA, 6AAAAAA and Adapted)

Kinnett Stadium, Columbus (2AA and 5AAAAA)

Sports Turf Company will also host a luncheon for all track coaches in attendance in Carrollton on Friday, May 13.

Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for their facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime with a focus on safety, performance and durability.

For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.