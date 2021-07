Share with friends











ATLANTA, Ga.— Arthur M. Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, has been named the 2021 Philanthropist of the Year by ESPN. According to the Atlanta Falcons, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation gave over $800 million and plans on “significantly accelerating” over the coming decade. The foundation also gave $300 million in grants— including a $5.4 million grant to COVID-19 relief.

Original Source: Atlanta Falcons