//VHS Wildcats to face Warner Robins at Mercer

The Valdosta Wildcats will play in Game 2 of the Macon Touchdown Club Middle GA Kickoff Classic Saturday, August 21, at Mercer University Stadium with a game kickoff of 7:30 pm.The Wildcats will play the Warner Robins Demons at Mercer University’s Five Star Stadium located at 1327 Stadium Drive in Macon.

Tickets will be on sale at the Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 William Street, Monday, August 16 through Thursday, August 19, 9:00 am until 12:00 pm and again from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm and Friday, August 20, from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm. Tickets purchased in Valdosta will be $10 each. All tickets sold at the gate in Macon will be $12 each.

For more information contact the Wildcat Ticket Office at (229) 671-6049. We hope to see many Wildcat fans Saturday in Macon. #GoCatsGo