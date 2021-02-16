//VMS announces basketball tournament ticket information
Local NewsFebruary 16, 2021

VMS announces basketball tournament ticket information

Release:

Ticketing information for the 2021 Region 1-6A basketball tournament has now been released!!

2021 Girls Basketball Region Tourney Bracket Updated
2021 Region Tourney Brackets Boys

All region tournament tickets will be sold digitally through GoFan ticketing. Please choose the appropriate link below to purchase your team’s tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day of the scheduled event beginning at 8:00 am on that day. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE!!!

Click here to view the entire page of information (http://bit.ly/3b2GJIK).

