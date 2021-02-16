//VMS announces basketball tournament ticket information

Share with friends











Release:

Ticketing information for the 2021 Region 1-6A basketball tournament has now been released!!

2021 Girls Basketball Region Tourney Bracket Updated

2021 Region Tourney Brackets Boys

All region tournament tickets will be sold digitally through GoFan ticketing. Please choose the appropriate link below to purchase your team’s tickets. Tickets will only be sold on the day of the scheduled event beginning at 8:00 am on that day. NO TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AT THE GATE!!!

February 16, 2021 – Valdosta Girls vs. Lee County Girls at 6:30 pm – https://gofan.co/app/events/233383

February 17, 2021 – Valdosta Boys vs. Houston County Boys at 7:30 pm – https://gofan.co/app/events/233386

February 18, 2021 – Girls Consolations Game at 6:00 pm – https://gofan.co/app/events/233385

February 18, 2021 – Boys Consolations Game at 7:30 pm – https://gofan.co/app/events/233385

February 19, 2021 – Girls Consolations Game at 6:00 pm – https://gofan.co/app/events/233384

February 19, 2021 – Boys Consolations Game at 7:30 pm – https://gofan.co/app/events/233384

Click here to view the entire page of information (http://bit.ly/3b2GJIK).