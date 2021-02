Share with friends











Basketball Region Tourney Brackets

Valdosta is the host site for this year’s region basketball tournament on February 16-19th. The Tourney Brackets are attached. We will use GoFan for Ticket Sales (800 ticket capacity). A GoFan link for purchases will be provided next week. Go Cats!

2021 Region 1-AAAAAA Girls Basketball Tournament

2021 Region 1-AAAAAA Boys Basketball Tournament