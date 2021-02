Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— Valdosta Middle School will face Lee County in both boys’ and girls’ 2021 Region 1-AAAAAA Basketball Tournament. Both games will take place on Friday, February 19. The girls will go with their game at 6:00 PM followed by the boys game at 7:30 PM.

2021 Region 1-AAAAAA Girls Basketball Tournament

2021 Region 1-AAAAAA Boys Basketball Tournament