Share with friends



LINCOLNTON – Two Bainbridge fishermen have won the bass fishing state championship against 129 other boats that made the finals.

According to GHSA Facebook page, Bainbridge Bass Cats have won the 2nd GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship out of 58 schools who made the finals. The tournament, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, was held on May 14th at Clarks Hill Lake.

For more information a link to the GHSA Facebook post is provided below.