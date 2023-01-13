Share with friends

James (Alvin) Kilcrease, Sr., 84, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Nashville, GA, on August 1, 1938, to the late Samuel Haynes and Polly Louise Tucker Kilcrease and was raised in Clyattville, GA, he has been a lifelong resident of this area. Mr. Alvin was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired as an engineer with Norfolk Southern following 34 years of dedicated service. He loved to fish and had been involved with Kairos prison ministry and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kilcrease of Valdosta; his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and James Nalley of Lake Park; his son and daughter-in-law, James Alvin, Jr. (Jay) and Christy Kilcrease of Dasher; his grandchildren, Taylor Nalley of Valdosta and James Alvin, III (Jake) Kilcrease of Dasher; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Carolyn Harrell of Valdosta, Gail and Gerald Poole of Franklin, North Carolina, and Judy Castrinos of Hahira; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his daughter, Michelle Mitchell; two sisters, Sue Harrell and Sammie Jamerson, and one brother, Jim Kilcrease.

A graveside service for Mr. Alvin Kilcrease will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Dasher Cemetery with Minister Brian Layton and Mr. Bill Newcomb officiating. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.