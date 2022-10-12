Share with friends

Kay Reynolds Beaty, 85, resident of Auburn, Alabama, passed away on October 9, 2022, at Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, GA. She was born in Hanover, AL, on October 21,1936.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11:00-1:00 CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Opelika, AL, followed by funeral service at 1:00 PM CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Dr. George Mathison and Dr. Cory Smith officiating.

Graveside service will be held at Andrews Chapel Cemetery, Hanover, AL, Saturday October 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST with Brad Hughes officiating.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil H. and Edna Forester Reynolds, infant son Thomas Joel Beaty, her brother, Charles H. Reynolds, and devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas A. Beaty.

Kay graduated from Sylacauga High School, and after marrying her childhood sweetheart, she worked in the Botany Lab at Auburn University while her husband ,Tom, pursued his degree in Agriculture. While residing in Dawson, GA, she attended college and obtained a Fine Arts degree in Music from Darton College, Albany, GA. Years later, Kay attended Troy State University, Dothan, AL, earning a Bachelor of Science degree followed by a Master’s degree in Psychology.

An esteemed musician, Kay enriched the lives of many through the years while serving as pianist and organist in her local churches in Dawson, GA, Blakely, GA, and, more recently, the McGhee-Lacy Sunday School class where she and Tom were members at Auburn United Methodist Church. She also imparted her deep love and knowledge of music as a piano and organ teacher, impacting the lives of many children and young adults. Her faith in the Lord was strong, and her love and devotion to family and friends were evident in her life.

Kay is survived by two daughters, Susan Beaty Bowden (Johnny) of Valdosta, GA, and Stacey Beaty Freeman (Andy) of Auburn, AL, one sister, Ruth Sinclair of Hanceville, AL, one brother, Larry Reynolds of Sylacauga, AL, grandchildren, Kelley Cherry Stinson (Erik), Karley Cherry, Kristina Bowen Mulligan (Mike), Katy Thomas, Kathryn Bowen Kim (Chris), great grandchildren, Jackson Stinson, Jacob Stinson, Keyton McGill, Molly Mulligan, Cruz Kim, Marshall Mulligan, and Eila Kim, and bonus grandchildren, Courtney Bowden and Jake Bowden. In addition, she has many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the loving, caring staff at Langdale Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Dr., Valdosta GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.