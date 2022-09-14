Share with friends

Anna Oliva Paciga, 76, of Valdosta passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born on December 19, 1945 in Cash Corner, North Carolina to the late William and Ada Holton. Mrs. Paciga worked as a travel agent. Despite having a brown thumb, she loved plants and doing yardwork. Anna had a sense of humor and could tell jokes with the best of them. She dearly loved her child. She could be cantankerous at times but that was outshined by her love. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Paciga is survived by her husband of 26 years, Greg Paciga of Valdosta; daughter, Zoey Oliva of Destin, FL.; and sister, Paulette Smith of Copeland, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Diane Smith.

A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.