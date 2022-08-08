Share with friends

Janet Allene Parrott Davis, 83, of Adel passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Berrien Nursing Center in Nashville, GA. She was born in Lowndes County on December 23, 1938 to the late Val Alan Parrott, Sr. and Inez Golden Parrott. Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and a member of Wayfare Primitive Baptist Church. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Davis enjoyed cooking, gardening and working with her flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Lynwood Davis of Adel, son and daughter in law, Lenny and Cheri Davis of Adel, four grandchildren, Steven Hall (Tiffany), Jake Hall (Katie), Hunter Davis and Parker Davis, four great grandchildren, Davis Hall, Maddox Hall, Hadley Hall and Brooks Hall, brother and sister in law, Alan Parrott, Jr. (Bonnie) and Polly Devane. Janet is predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Hall, sisters, Susan Parrott and Dot Patrick and brother, Glen Parrott.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at eleven a. m. at the Wayfare Primitive Baptist Church with her husband, Elder Lynwood Davis and Elder Dwight Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Wayfare Cemetery. The family will receive friends from ten a. m. until service time at the church. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Flowers will be accepted and may be sent to the funeral home.

