//Lounette Hall

Lounette Sowell Hall, 85, of Valdosta, died on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Brooks County to the late Woodrow Wilson Sowell and Toinette Youmans Sowell, and grew up in Brooks County and Pinetta, FL. During her school days, Mrs. Lounette loved to play basketball. Soon after school, she met and married Henry June Hall, Jr. and they were married on Aug 11, 1954, and were married for 41 years prior to his death in 1995. Mrs. Lounette was a homemaker, who also worked at Owens-Illinois Paper Mill for 25 years to help support her family. She was devoted to her family, her husband, children, grandchildren and greatly enjoyed interacting with her friends, whether at church or at Walmart. She was a faithful and energetic member of Redland Baptist Church, singing in the choir, participating in hospitality and helping take care of the flowers and church. Mrs. Lounette was a crafty person who made cross stitch gifts for friends and family, and she enjoyed eating at the Farmhouse Restaurant in Lake Park.

Survivors include five daughters and three sons in law, Sue Kent of Berlin, Brenda Zipperer and Ann & Scott Guess, all of Valdosta, Julia & Rickey Ingram of Cherry Lake, FL and Tiffinee & Tony Dasher of Lake Park; eight grandchildren, Melissa Rentz, Michael Coody, Jason Zipperer, Brittani (& Marcus) Hughes, Candice ( & Dolan Carver) Sapp, Dylan (& Brittany Gay) Everett, Colby (& Casey) Ingram and Dalton Dasher. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren, Mackenzie Davis, Skylie Sapp, Brodie Sapp, Breaunna Cody, Mikey Coody, Autumn Everett & Stetson Ingram; a sister in love, Ann Ramsby and a brother, Tony Sowell and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hall, Jr., three brothers, J.W. Sowell, George Sowell and Richard Sowell and a son in law, Billy Kent.

The funeral for Mrs. Lounette will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Redland Baptist Church. Rev. Jay Watkins and Rev. Doug Sparks will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1 pm until service time on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Dr. Valdosta, GA 31602 or Redland Baptist Church, 4888 Rocky Ford Rd, Valdosta GA, 31601. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home