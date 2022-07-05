Share with friends

Richard “Chad” Perrin, of Valdosta, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in Valdosta at Pineview General Hospital on November 20, 1965. He had attended Loch Laurel Baptist Church. He retired from Portland Lumber Company in Panama City Beach. Chad loved to ride Harley motorcycles, going to the beach, and scuba diving. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Chad loved spending time with family and close friends, making people laugh, and he never met a stranger. He also had a passion for coaching girls fastpitch softball. He was a talented at-home chef and enjoyed grilling for his family. His favorite genre of music was Classic and Southern Rock. Chad was loved by all who knew him.

Survivors are his loving and devoted wife, Wendy Perrin of Valdosta; his son, Brett (Shelby) Perrin of Lake City, Florida, daughters, Destiny Perrin (Chris Fox) of Virginia, Lexi (Josh) Townsend of White Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Chandler Perrin, Addyson Baxter, Carter Blake Perrin, Carson Stinson, Carter Edward Stinson, Callie Grace Perrin; and his loving fur babies, Bentley, Blazer, Asher and Dixie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Joan Nash and his step-father, Chuck Nash; and his grandparents, Harry and Ozell Carter.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Brother Stoney Gaskins and Brother Ronnie Sadler will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Carter Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday before the service. www.mclanecares.com.