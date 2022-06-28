Share with friends

Elizabeth Anne Cook, 78 of Valdosta, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her home. Born in Valdosta on October 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Burton Franklin McDonald and Dorothy Hooker McDonald. Retired from Shaw Industries, she had worked in Quality Control for more than 30 years. Elizabeth loved to shop and going out to the movies! She enjoyed time spent with her family and the fellowship of family reunions. She was a great big sister to her younger siblings. Known as “Doll Face”, she was a very patient person, a loving wife, mother and a great neighbor. She was an amazing stepmother and role model. She was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons. She loved to go out to listen to gospel music and dancing with her best friend of 68 years, Barbara George. She loved her pets, especially her canine companion “Finn”.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Emmett; her parents, a brother, Richard McDonald, and a sister, Carole Isaacs. She is survived by her daughters, Renee (John) Driver, Kim Cook Wynne, Stephanie C. Osheim (Mark Wheeler) all of Valdosta, stepdaughter, Penny Cook of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Jay (Tana) Driver of Panama City, Florida, Scott Driver of Jacksonville, Florida, Daniel “DJ” Wynne of Callahan, Florida, Savannah Osheim, Meganne Osheim and Roman Wheeler all of Valdosta and step grandchildren, Kelly Godwin, Rebecca Howes and Robbie Harrison.

Visitation for the family and friends will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Carson McLane Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. There will be a private family committal at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.