Maureen Eleanor Brownhill Tourtellott, 79, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence following a period of declining health. She was born on July 21, 1942, in Ecclesfield in Sheffield, Yorkshire England to the late Mons and Elsie Harvey Brownhill. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Ted Tourtellott of Valdosta; a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Melissa Tourtellott of Valdosta, and her daughter, Tammie Tourtellott of Kannapolis, North Carolina; her grandsons, Matthew Dalton Tourtellott and his wife Abby of Lake Park, and Mason Tourtellott of Valdosta; a great-granddaughter, Leah Salome Tourtellott of Lake Park; two sisters and a brother, Susan Thorpe, Jane Hudson, and Steven Brownhill all of England; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Maureen Tourtellott will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Pearson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maureen to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.