Josephine “Josie” Ella (Wood) Parten, 88, of Hahira, GA, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Josie was born in Grimsby, England to the late Henry J. and Isabella (Germany) Wood on August 22,1933. She met Aaron, the love of her life, while he was stationed with the USAF at a base near Grimsby. They soon married and were together for over 60 years. Josie worked as a volunteer for several organizations including the American Red Cross. She had a great love for animals and rescued many in her lifetime. She loved her Christ Church family and enjoyed preparing the Wednesday night suppers for many years.



Josie is survived by her husband, Aaron Parten, of Hahira, GA; her two daughters, Eleanor Parten, and Karen Gunter, both of Hahira, GA; her beloved grandson, Matthew Barnes, of Decatur, GA; her two sisters, Hazel Richardson, of Grimsby, England, and Isa Britteon, of Humberston, England, as well as many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Harry Wood, Fred Wood, Stanley Wood, Charles Wood, Eleanor Ferrand, Mona Murphy, Thora Creer, Edith Riley.

A service will be held for Mrs. Parten at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church with Reverend David Perkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made to Christ Episcopal Church, St. Francis Ministry for Animals. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home