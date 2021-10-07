Share with friends











Dr. Gregory E. Pye, 66, died on September 6, 2021. He was born in Gadsden, AL on February 25, 1955 to Bennie and Betty Pye. Dr. Pye earned academic degrees from Oxford College, Emory University, Valdosta State College and Nova University. Greg was a psychologist who served the Valdosta community for over thirty years in private practice, at the Georgia State Prison and most recently at the Veteran’s Administration Clinic. He was a member of Christ the King Episcopal Church where he served several terms on the Vestry. He enjoyed reading, traveling and supporting Theatre Guild Valdosta but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Greg is survived by his husband, Grant W. Brown ; daughter, Elizabeth Rustin Forsythe (Justin); son, Bradley Tyler Pye (Shanna); grandchildren, Savannah Pye, Kade Pye, Owens Forsythe, Wyatt Forsythe, Skylar Swofford and Zachary Swofford, all of Valdosta; brother Allen Pye (Nancy); nephews Ryan Pye (Morgan) and Brandon Pye (Hannah); ex-wife, Mary Fulp Pye; three wonderful and important cousins, Charles Cox, Liz Cox, Catherine Cozby (Fred) and their families and very special friends, Alice Andrews and Marsha Reynolds.

A private graveside memorial service is being held in Cecil, GA where he will be interred next to his son, Benjamin Davis (Beau) Pye who died in 1995 at the age of 15. Carson McLane Funeral Home