Geoffrey Paul Ahrens, 68, of Adel, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at South Georgia Medical Center. Born in Mineola, Nassau County, New York, on June 21, 1953, he was the son of the late Frank W. Ahrens and Maria Amparo Arranz. Mr. Ahrens worked in sales with Southern V Twin. He was a Catholic. Geoffrey was very adventurous. He enjoyed working on motorcycles, building them, and riding them. He loved the water, fishing, boating, and skiing. Geoffrey was known for his inquiring mind as he was perpetually seeking knowledge on various subject matter.



Survivors are his wife, Carol Jane Ahrens of Clearwater, FL; daughter Melissa (Susan) Hill of Richmond, Virginia; grandchildren, Theo, Lucind, and Annie Hill of Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister, Elena Maria Ahrens of Huntington, Long Island, New York, and a brother, Antonio Augustine Ahrens also of Huntington, Long Island, New York.

Mr. Ahrens will be cremated. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.