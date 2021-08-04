Share with friends











Rubinell W. McDonald, 77, of Lake Park, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Lakeland Villa. She was born in Lowndes County on August 6, 1943 to the late Ira and Eula Mae Frier Westberry and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. McDonald was a member of the Lake Park Church of God and retired school bus driver with the Lowndes County School System. Mrs. McDonald loved her family especially her two grandchildren who were her heart. She also loved serving and participating in the activities of her church.



Survivors include two daughters and sons in law, Sharon and Chad Harrell, Brenda and Paul Mulkey all of Lake Park; two grandchildren, Hannah Harrell of Macon, GA, Dyllan Harrell of Lake Park; her brother and sister in law, Alvin and Rhonda Westberry of Lake Park; sisters in law and brothers in law, Faye and Herbert Smith of Valdosta, Reba McDonald of Lake Park; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. McDonald, a brother in law, Russell McDonald and a nephew, Chuck Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Friday, August 6, 2021 in the chapel of McLane Lakewood Funeral Home with the Rev. Andy Pearson officiating. Burial will follow in the Carter Cemetery in Echols County. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8pm at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com McLane Lakewood Funeral Home of Lake Park.