Raymond Otto Burkett, 88, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Born on September 15, 1932 in Orlando, Florida, son of the late Matthew B. and Bessie Z. Beverly Burkett, he was a U.S. Postal mail carrier for 35 years. He was a member of Abundant Life Church of God formerly the Forrest Street Church of God. Mr. Burkett enjoyed building layouts for model trains. He loved fishing, wood carving and camping. He served for 56 years with the Alapaha Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, where he was honored by the council as a Silver Beaver, the Religious Service Award of the Cross and Flame and a 4 bead Wood Badger. Mr. Burkett received a Doctorate Degree from the Boy Scouts of America College of Commissioner Science.



Survivors include his wife, Lena of Valdosta; daughters, Jan Daly, Michele (David) Blankenship of Valdosta, Regina (Danny) Williams of Madison, Florida; son, Raymond Earl (Carolyn) Burkett of Lakeland, Florida; eleven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters.

Services will be held graveside at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021. Bishop Raymond Gabbard and Bishop Keith Sandlin will officiate. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.