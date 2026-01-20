//GBI investigates double homicide in Pelham

Share with friends

PELHAM, GA – The GBI are investigating after the bodies of two men were found with gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Pelham, GA (January 19, 2026) – At the request of the Pelham Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the deaths of Desmond Daniels, age 24, of Baconton, GA, and Tobias McIntyre, age 33, of Camilla, GA.

On Sunday, January 18, 2025, Daniels and McIntyre were found dead near the intersection of Castleberry Street NW and Cannon Street NW. Both men had been shot. The investigation is open and active.

The bodies of Daniels and McIntyre will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab, where autopsies will be performed to further aid agents in their investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Mitchell County 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Source: GBI