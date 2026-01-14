//Candidates vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s seat in Congress

Share with friends

ATLANTA, Ga. — Who will represent the 14th congressional district is drawing a lot of interest as several challengers aspiring to become Capitol Hill’s newest elected representative.

With the departure of former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, it has stirred up interest on “The Hill”. Greene announced she was resigning from Congress back in November. She held the position since 2021 until it officially became vacant on Jan. 5, 2026. Greene said on Nov. 21, 2025, that she was resigning over her disillusionment with the nation’s current political climate, stemming from a recent political split with President Donald Trump.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has set a March 10, 2026, special election date. The race will likely result in a runoff on April 8, 2026. The candidate field whom have put down the $5,220 qualifying fee so far include Democrat Shawn Harris and Republicans Brian Stover, Clayton McLean Fuller, James Edward Tully, Nicky Lama, and Jennifer Jaye Turnipseed.

Georgia’s nationally watched 2026 primary is May 19, 2026, meaning whoever wins the upcoming special election may choose to run again in the primaries and, if victorious, run in November’s general election.