//Tallahassee Museum to unveil rare Southeast Asian mammals

The Tallahassee Museum will unveil one of its most unusual wildlife additions to date when binturongs, rare Southeast Asian mammals known for their playful and curious behaviors, make their public debut on Saturday, December 20.

These captivating tree-dwelling animals, often called “bearcats” for their bear-like face and cat-like body, are neither bears nor cats; they come from the family Viverridae. This family dates back 40-50 million years, and these animals closely resemble the ancestors of modern carnivores. To make things more interesting, they are in the order of Carnivora but are actually omnivores who eat mostly fruit.

The binturongs’ most remarkable characteristic is immediately noticeable: they naturally smell like freshly buttered popcorn, a scent produced by a gland beneath their tail. This unusual trait, combined with their prehensile tails, makes them one of the animal kingdom’s most intriguing species.

“Having the opportunity to bring animals like binturongs to our community is invaluable,” said Suzie Buzzo, Animal Curator at the Tallahassee Museum. “These up-close experiences allow our visitors of all ages to develop meaningful connections with wildlife they might never encounter otherwise. When people can see, learn about, and appreciate animals from around the world, it deepens their understanding of conservation and our shared responsibility to protect all species and habitats. This aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire a deeper appreciation for the natural world through authentic encounters with wildlife.”

Learning and Discovery for All Ages

Native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia, binturongs (Arctictis binturong) are tree-dwelling mammals that use their prehensile tails to navigate through forest canopies. These primarily nocturnal animals are fascinating examples of how different species adapt to their environments, playing an important role in their ecosystems as seed dispersers.

The Tallahassee Museum’s new residents will provide visitors with learning opportunities about rainforest habitats, animal behavior, and the interconnectedness of ecosystems around the world. The binturongs join the Museum’s collection of native wildlife, enhancing the institution’s ability to tell the story of Big Bend Florida’s natural and cultural history while connecting visitors to the broader natural world.

Visit the Binturongs

Beginning December 20, guests can view the binturongs during regular Museum hours. The Museum invites families to experience these fascinating animals during the holiday season and throughout much of the new year.

Media Preview Opportunity

Media are invited to an exclusive preview on Thursday, December 18, for interviews and photo/video opportunities with the binturongs before they open to the public. Animal Curator Suzie Buzzo and staff will be available for interviews about the binturongs, their care, and their role in the Museum’s educational programming.

To RSVP for our 9AM to 1PM Guest Animal Media Meet-and-Greet on December 18, please contact Jess Wackes at jwackes@tallahasseemuseum.org.