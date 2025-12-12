//Georgia’s September 2025 unemployment rate remains unchanged

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GDOL announces that Georgia’s September 2025 unemployment rate has remained unchanged from August.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that Georgia’s September 2025 unemployment rate was 3.4%, unchanged from August. The unemployment rate is one percentage point lower than the national rate.

“Georgia’s economy is changing, but our commitment remains firm: We will support businesses, empower workers, and create mortgage-paying jobs that sustain families and strengthen our state for the future,” said Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. “For years we’ve invested in building a modern, adaptable workforce, and that investment is reflected in Georgia’s competitive business climate and consistently low unemployment. Today that work matters more than ever – it’s what transforms skilled workers and thriving businesses into lasting opportunity for every Georgian.”

Jobs decreased by 3,200 over the month to 4,991,400. Over the year, jobs rose by 24,300.

In September, the sectors reaching all-time highs were financial activities, 285,600; health care and social assistance, 627,200; and leisure and hospitality, 520,900.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past month were professional and technical services, 1,400; finance and insurance, 1,300; local government, 1,000; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 700; and accommodation and food services, 700.

Jobs declined over the month in administrative and support services, 4,200; retail trade, 1,800; information, 1,600; state government, 1,400; and federal government, 900.

The sectors with the most job gains in the past year were health care and social assistance, 25,300; arts, entertainment, and recreation, 5,300; finance and insurance, 4,600; local government, 3,400; and private educational services, 2,700.

Jobs declined over the year in transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 10,700; information, 6,400; federal government, 4,000; construction, 3,400; and wholesale trade, 1,200.

Georgia’s labor force increased by 5,879 to 5,387,385 in September and declined by 25,023 over the past year.

Employment rose by 5,429 to 5,205,801 and declined by 9,177 over the past 12 months.

Unemployment rose by 450 to 181,584 in September and was down 15,846 over the past year.

Initial claims increased by 393 in September to 19,014 and declined by 586 over the past year.

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/email-us. For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL’s Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.