//GBI investigates shooting involving a GA man during traffic stop

JACKSON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that occurred during a traffic stop with an armed GA man.

Release:

The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred during a traffic stop in Jackson, GA. The Butts County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate the incident.

On Monday, December 1, 2025, Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were notified that Carl Eugene Clark, age 74, of Athens, GA, was wanted for Aggravated Assault. Butts County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement located and stopped the car Clark was driving. During the traffic stop, Clark shot himself.

Clark was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.