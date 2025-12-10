//CRD seeks applicants for two marine fisheries advisory panels

Share with friends

BRUNSWICK – The Coastal Resources Division is seeking qualified applicants for two marine fisheries advisory panels.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Coastal Resources Division (CRD) is seeking qualified applicants to fill open seats on two marine fisheries advisory panels that provide critical public input on coastal fishery management issues.

Open Advisory Panel Seats

Finfish Advisory Panel

CRD is seeking applicants for one at-large saltwater fishing guide seat on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Council’s Finfish Advisory Panel. Applicants may reside in any Georgia county. The panel advises CRD on management topics involving Georgia’s recreational and commercial finfish fisheries. Terms of appointment for this panel run concurrently with the term of the sitting Governor, after which members may be considered for reappointment. This information will be reviewed with new members during orientation.

Click here to apply for the Finfish Advisory Panel.

South Atlantic Species Advisory Panel

One seat is open on the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s South Atlantic Species Advisory Panel. The vacancy may be filled by a representative from the commercial, for-hire, or recreational fishing sectors. This panel provides feedback to the ASMFC on several important coastal species, including Atlantic Croaker, Black Drum, Cobia, Red Drum, Spanish Mackerel, Spot, and Spotted Seatrout.

Click here to download the PDF application.

About the Marine Fisheries Advisory Council

The Marine Fisheries Advisory Council (MFAC) was created through the consolidation of the Coastal Fisheries Advisory Commission (established in 1974) and the Saltwater Advisory Council (established in the early 1990s). For nearly 50 years, the MFAC has provided essential public guidance on complex and sometimes controversial fisheries issues.

Council membership reflects a balanced geographic distribution and includes charter and private recreational anglers, commercial fishers, seafood processors and packers, and other estuarine and marine interests. CRD staff support the MFAC and its advisory panels through administrative and coordination services.

About the ASMFC

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) exists to help the 15 Atlantic coast states, including Georgia, cooperatively manage shared fishery resources. Because fish don’t stay within state lines, ASMFC provides a coordinated framework for states to develop and implement consistent, science-based management plans for species that migrate or are harvested across multiple jurisdictions within state waters, which extend three nautical miles out to sea. Its purpose is to ensure sustainable fisheries, healthy coastal ecosystems, and fair, unified regulations along the Atlantic coast.

Applying

Candidates interested in the Finfish Advisory Panel should complete an online application linked above. Applicants will be asked to describe their interest in serving, fishing participation and experience, involvement with relevant industry groups, licenses held, and other pertinent background information. The detailed membership requirements can be found here.

Those interested in the South Atlantic Species Advisory Panel must complete the PDF application, sign it, and return it to:

Kathy Knowlton

c/o Coastal Resources Division

One Conservation Way,

Brunswick, GA 31520

Applicants may also complete the application, scan it, and email the document to kathy.knowlton@dnr.ga.gov.

Application Deadline

Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. For more information, contact the Coastal Resources Division at 912-264-7218.



About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast’s natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.