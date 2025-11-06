//TCSG celebrates highest number of graduates in history

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Technical College System of Georgia celebrates a record-breaking achievement with highest number of graduates in history.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced record-breaking achievements for Academic Year 2025 (AY25), highlighting the growing impact of Georgia’s technical colleges in preparing a skilled workforce for the state’s thriving economy.

TCSG’s 22 colleges graduated 47,496 students in AY25, marking the highest number of graduates in the system’s history—a 16 percent increase over the previous year. Enrollment also continues to rise, up 7.1 percent to 159,280 students statewide, and for the first time ever, total credit hours surpassed 1 million this fall semester.

“These record-breaking numbers tell a powerful story,” said Greg Dozier, Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia. “More Georgians are choosing technical education as the fastest, most affordable path to rewarding careers. Our colleges are helping students achieve their goals and giving employers exactly what they need: skilled, job-ready talent.”

Governor Kemp’s Top State for Talent initiative is shaping Georgia’s future workforce by uniting education, business, and economic development partners around a shared vision—to make Georgia not only the top state for business, but the top state for talent. The record gains made in Academic Year 2025 reflect early momentum toward that goal, as more Georgians choose TCSG for the training that leads to rewarding, high-demand careers.

“Every credential earned represents opportunity—for a student, a family, and a community,” said Commissioner Dozier. “This success strengthens Georgia’s position as the No. 1 state for business and the nation’s leader in workforce development.”

With 22 colleges and 88 campuses serving all 159 counties, TCSG continues to deliver on its mission to build Georgia’s talent pipeline—supporting high-demand industries such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, logistics, construction, and information technology.

