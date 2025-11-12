//Kemp announces Washington County Solicitor General appointment

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment of Carl Cansino as the Washington County Solicitor General.

Carl S. Cansino is the founder of Cansino Law Firm, LLC, where he focuses on criminal matters in state and federal courts. Additionally, he serves as municipal court prosecutor for the cities of Eatonton, Milledgeville, and Sandersville. Before establishing his firm, Cansino served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit. A native of Sebring, Florida, Cansino earned his Juris Doctor from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and his Bachelor of Arts in literature from Florida State University. Cansino is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He and his wife, Amy, have four children and live in Tennille, Georgia.