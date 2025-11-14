//Georgians being warned of dangerous synthetic opioids flooding gas stations

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians of dangerous synthetic opioids flooding gas stations.

Attorney General Chris Carr is warning Georgians about the dangers of products containing 7-OH, an opioid-like substance that is flooding gas stations, vape shops, and convenience stores.

7-OH (formally known as 7-hydroxymitragynine) is a chemical compound that naturally occurs in low levels in the kratom plant. Isolated or concentrated forms of 7-OH – such as those found in tablets, capsules, shots and liquid extracts – present significant risks. Concentrated forms of 7-OH are 13 times more potent than morphine, according to the FDA, and may lead to seizures, substance abuse disorder, withdrawal, overdose, and even death.

7-OH products are often falsely marketed as natural kratom, though they contain enhanced levels of lab-created or synthesized substances. These products are engineered to be addictive, and they are often designed to look like everyday candies, gummies, and even ice cream cones in an attempt to appeal to teens and young adults.

“We’re staring down the next wave of the opioid crisis, and we have to take action before it’s too late,” said Carr. “These harmful and addictive drugs are sold like candy, and they’re putting children at risk. It’s unacceptable and it’s illegal, and there will be consequences for those who break our laws.”

7-OH is not approved by the FDA for any medical use and is not lawful as a dietary supplement or when added to conventional foods. The FDA recently took steps to classify 7-OH as a scheduled drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

Georgia Law on Kratom and 7-OH

Georgia’s Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), which took effect on Jan. 1, 2025, requires those selling or delivering kratom products to:

Verify that the buyer is at least 21 years of age; and

Keep kratom products behind a store counter in an area only accessible by store employees or in a secured display that is only accessible with the intervention of a store employee.

The KCPA also makes it illegal to sell, deliver, or ingest kratom in a manner that involves an electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, electronic cigarillo or similar device, or any vapor cartridge.

On July 1, 2025, a new Georgia law (O.C.G.A. § 16-13-122) took effect concerning kratom products sold or delivered in the state. Under the law:

No kratom product sold in, or delivered to, the State of Georgia shall have a concentration ratio that is: Greater than 150 mg of mitragynine per serving; Greater than 0.5 mg 7-hydroxymitragynine per gram; or Greater than 1 mg 7-hydroxymitragynine per serving.

A processor or retailer shall not prepare, distribute, or sell any of the following: A kratom product that is adulterated; A kratom product that contains or uses in its processing or manufacturing a food substance that is not generally recognized as safe in food products; or A kratom product containing any synthetic alkaloids or metabolite including synthetic mitragynine, synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine [7-OH], or any other synthetically derived compounds of the kratom plant.

Kratom packaging must have a label that includes: Clearly labeled ingredients; The amount of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine contained in the product; Clear and adequate directions for the consumption and safe and effective use of the product; Any precautionary statements as to the safety and effectiveness of the product; That the sale or transfer possession of kratom to another person under 21 years of age is prohibited; and The name and address of the manufacturer or the person responsible for distributing the product.

It is unlawful to sell kratom products that are adulterated, or which contain any synthetic alkaloids or metabolite including 95 synthetic mitragynine, synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine, or any other synthetically derived 96 compounds of the kratom plant, or any food substance that is not generally recognized as safe in food products.

Consumers who believe a retailer or processor has violated any of the requirements listed above should notify local law enforcement.

Consumers who experience an adverse reaction to a 7-OH product should seek medical attention and report the issue to the FDA’s Industry and Consumer Assistance Program by calling 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366) or visiting their website here.

Gas Station Heroin Warning

Consumers should also be wary of tianeptine products, which are commonly known as “gas station heroin” and widely available online and in gas stations, smoke shops, and convenience stores. Manufacturers claim, without evidence, that these products improve brain function and treat anxiety, depression, pain, and opioid use disorder. However, tianeptine products lack FDA approval, are not generally recognized as safe for use in food, can be addictive, and can have serious side effects, including hypertension, tachycardia, respiratory depression, vomiting, coma, and death. In recent years, there has been a big increase in emergency calls and calls to poison control centers regarding this drug.

Consumers suffering from opioid addiction or depression, anxiety, or pain, should consult with a medical professional about FDA-approved treatments.

Georgia Poison Center

The Georgia Poison Center provides 24-hour-a-day prompt and accurate poison information to those accessing their services on the Poison Control Helpline at 1-800-222-1222 and their website is here.