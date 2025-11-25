//Georgia drivers urged to be responsible, alert driving this Thanksgiving

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia State Troopers and Officers are urging the public to be responsible and alert driving this Thanksgiving.

Release:

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Officers will increase their presence on interstates and state roads during the Thanksgiving holiday period to help reduce crashes and keep travelers safe. The 102-hour travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 26, and ends 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 30, 2025.

During the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday, GSP investigated 684 crashes, resulting in 349 injuries and 17 fatalities statewide. Of those, GSP investigated nine fatal crashes. Troopers and Officers also arrested 474 impaired drivers, issued 17,356 citations, and 24,255 warnings.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety urges everyone to travel safely so they can enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” said Colonel William W. Hitchens III, DPS Commissioner. “Seatbelts save lives. Take a moment to make sure everyone is properly restrained.”

AAA expects 73 million people to travel by car this Thanksgiving—about 90% of all travelers—and 1.3 million more drivers than last year. That number could rise further if air travelers switch to driving in response to recent flight cancellations.

Daily best and worst times to travel by car Travel Day Best Travel Time Worst Travel Time 11/26/25 Wednesday Before 11:00 AM 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM 11/27/25 Thursday Minimal Traffic Impact Expected 11/28/25 Friday Before 11:00 AM 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM 11/29/25 Saturday Before 10:00 AM 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM 12/30/25 Sunday Before 11:00 AM 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

*SOURCE: AAA

If you need roadside assistance, call 911 or *GSP (*477). Holiday fatality updates will be posted on the Department’s social media platforms.

Facebook: Georgia Department of Public Safety

Instagram: ga_dps

X: ga_dps

Safe Driving Tips

Follow posted speed limits and obey all traffic laws.

Never drive impaired. Use a sober driver, taxi, or rideshare.

Ensure everyone is buckled up; Georgia law requires children under 8 to be in an appropriate car seat or booster seat.

Give large trucks and buses plenty of space and anticipate wide turns.

Avoid distractions. Georgia’s Hands-Free Act prohibits the use of handheld devices while driving.

Vehicle Safety Tips