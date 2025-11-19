//GDOL unveils a new comprehensive strategic plan

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner unveils a new comprehensive strategic plan to transform the public service.

Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes unveiled a new comprehensive strategic plan for the Georgia Department of Labor — a bold blueprint for transformation grounded in innovation, operational excellence, and elevated public service. The plan reimagines how the department functions, with a clear mission to rebuild trust, modernize systems, and lead with purpose — all in service of a stronger, more resilient Georgia economy.

“When I stepped into this role, I made listening my top priority,” said Commissioner Rivera Holmes, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp and sworn in on April 4, 2025. “During my statewide tour, I’ve heard from parents waiting weeks for unemployment checks. From small business owners struggling to find skilled workers. From Georgians who felt like government had forgotten them. That’s exactly why we’re taking decisive action to deliver the level of service every Georgian deserves — efficient, responsive and built to last.”

Rivera Holmes stated that at the Georgia Department of Labor, transformation is more than updating processes; it’s about redefining the department’s role in the lives of Georgians. She emphasized that GDOL is evolving into an organization that is future-focused, forward-thinking, and resilient — one that doesn’t just adapt to change, but leads it.

“This is a new era — not just for labor, but for leadership. We’re building a department that leads with clarity, delivers with precision, and earns the public’s trust every day,” she continued. “Together, we are driving change by streamlining operations, modernizing systems, and building a culture of transparency, responsiveness, and results. We’re redefining how government serves its people — and we’re just getting started.”

The strategic plan prioritizes operational transformation across every layer of the department. GDOL is streamlining internal processes, proposing changes to burdensome regulations that hinder service delivery, leveraging modern technology, and launching a plain language overhaul of agency communications. These efforts ensure that every Georgian can easily understand, access, and benefit from the resources available to them. Together, these reforms are designed to restore confidence in public service and deliver faster, clearer, and more accountable support.

As part of this transformation, Commissioner Rivera Holmes is leading the largest unemployment insurance modernization initiative in Georgia’s history. In Fall 2026, the department will replace its outdated unemployment insurance platform with a secure, cloud-based system designed to improve user experience, reduce fraud, and accelerate claims processing. This upgrade responds to long-standing challenges, including call center delays and technical bottlenecks that have impacted workers and employers alike.

“Our mission is clear: To make government work better for workers, for businesses, and for communities across Georgia,” Rivera Holmes added. “This is not just a shift in operations; it’s a shift in mindset. We are here to serve, and we are here to lead.”

Workforce support and employer engagement remain central to GDOL’s mission. To better connect Georgians with meaningful employment and help businesses access the skilled talent they need to grow, the department is expanding its job-matching infrastructure. This effort is complemented by new partnerships with Georgia employers, workforce boards, community leaders, and educational institutions — all advancing a stronger, more responsive talent pipeline shaped by GDOL’s transformation.

Building on this momentum, the department is also enhancing digital access, improving call center responsiveness, and cultivating a more agile, service-oriented agency. These changes reflect a deeper commitment to transparency, accountability, and human-centered service — ensuring every Georgian can access the support they need with dignity and speed.

“Every policy we change, every system we upgrade, every process we streamline — it’s all in service of the people of Georgia,” Rivera Holmes said. “Because government should meet the urgency, integrity, and resilience of the people it serves.”



