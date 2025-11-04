//GaDOE celebrates November as Family Engagement Month

Share with friends

ATLANTA – GaDOE shares a letter to Georgia families and Governor Kemp’s proclamation celebrating Family Engagement Month.

Release:

November is Family Engagement Month in Georgia! Read Governor Brian Kemp’s proclamation here, and see below or click here for a letter from Superintendent Woods.

Letter from Superintendent Woods to Georgia Families

Dear Georgia families,

When I visit schools across our state, I’m always reminded that what truly shapes a child’s education isn’t found in a manual on a shelf. It’s found in people — in the connections between teachers and students, between families and schools, between communities and classrooms.

As we celebrate Family Engagement Month in November, I want to thank you for the relationships you build each day. You are your child’s first and most important teacher, and when families and educators work together, students grow.

At the Georgia Department of Education, we believe strong partnerships between families and schools are the heart of student success. We can have the best standards and resources in the world, but they don’t mean much without the trust and teamwork that start at home.

This November, I encourage you to stay connected: read with your child, check in about what they’re learning, attend school events, or simply take time to talk and listen. Every small gesture builds a bridge between home and school that helps your child thrive.

Our shared goal is simple: preparing all students for life. Through the relationships you build — with your children, their teachers, and their schools — you’re making that possible.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not programs or policies that make the difference. It’s relationships.



Sincerely,

Richard Woods

State School Superintendent