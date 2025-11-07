//GA man arrested by GBI on Aggravated Assault

Share with friends

BLAIRSVILLE – A Georgia man has been arrested on Aggravated Assault in connection to a severely injured victim.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Charles Bennett, age 56, of Blairsville, GA, with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Aggravated Battery.

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at about 4:00 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Pleasant Hill Road in Union County, Georgia, in reference to an assault. When deputies arrived, they found a man with severe injuries. The man was air-lifted to a trauma center where he is currently in critical condition.

Bennett, who was on scene, was taken into custody. Bennett was taken to a local hospital for treatment and will be booked into the Union County Detention Center.



Additional charges are anticipated.



This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, Georgia, at 706-348-4866, or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 706-439-6066. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.